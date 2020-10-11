Here’s all you need to know about new updates for Android from Google

Google is bringing a range of new updates for Android users. Google last month had launched its new operating system Android 11 with a range of new features.

In a blog post earlier this week, the tech giant detailed six of the latest Google features for Android which will also be made available on older versions of its OS.

Android users will now be able to open or search across apps directly through Google Assistant.

Users can ask the voice assistant to open select apps and perform actions within the app with commands such as, “Hey Google, send snap with Cartoon Lens” or “Hey Google, log a berry smoothie on MyFitnessPal.”

“We’ve partnered with many of the top apps on Google Play including Walmart, Mint, Spotify, Etsy, and Discord, to do specific tasks unique to those individual apps,” Google said. Users can get started by saying, “Hey Google, show my shortcuts.”

For Google Duo on Android, the tech giant has added the ability for users to share their screen. Users can leave a video message, which has automatic captions.

Apart from this, it is also making its phone app available to “most Android devices” running Android 9 or above.

Calls verification feature

Google last month had launched a new feature for its Phone app called Verified Calls. The feature is meant to enable safer phone calls and prevent phone fraud by verifying the calls. This feature will also be available for most users.

“With Google’s Phone app, your Android device will stop spam callers for good and it’ll tell you who’s calling and why,” Google said.

Google is also bringing a new feature to Android phone through the Live Transcribe app, called Sound Notifications.

“Sound Notifications flags important, inconvenient, or alarming noises around you when you have hearing loss or are even wearing headphones,” Google said.

Users can set up these notifications in the Live Transcribe app. They can also set up their Wear OS smartwatch to vibrate and send a push notification, as well.

New app for those disabilities

Apart from this, it has also built a new Android app called Action Blocks for “people with cognitive disabilities and age-related conditions.”

“Action Blocks can now be used to communicate short phrases. It acts as an artificial voice for people with cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, autism, aphasia, and other speech-related disabilities,” Google explained.

The app now includes “thousands of Picture Communication Symbols from Tobii Dynavox,” which makes it easier to use the app along with existing speech therapy and special education materials. The app supports Japanese, French, German, and Italian.

Apart from this, as announced earlier, Google will now update Google Play Movies & TV app to Google TV, starting with Android users in the United States.