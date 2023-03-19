Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) recently launched a new AI/ML-based chatbot called ‘Aadhaar Mitra’.

The AI chatbot allows individuals to check Aadhaar enrolment centre and track Aadhaar PVC card status.

Steps to check Aadhaar enrolment centre using Aadhaar Mitra

Step 1: Head to the UIDAI portal.

The chatbot will prompt the Aadhaar cardholder with nearby enrolment centre details.

