Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) recently launched a new AI/ML-based chatbot called ‘Aadhaar Mitra’.

The AI chatbot allows individuals to check Aadhaar enrolment centre and track Aadhaar PVC card status.

Steps to check Aadhaar enrolment centre using Aadhaar Mitra
  • Step 1: Head to the UIDAI portal.
  • Step 2: Click on the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot appearing in the right corner of the UIDAI website.
  • Step 3: Click to get started.
  • Step 4: Click on ‘locate PEC’ and enter the required details.

The chatbot will prompt the Aadhaar cardholder with nearby enrolment centre details.

