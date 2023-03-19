Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) recently launched a new AI/ML-based chatbot called ‘Aadhaar Mitra’.
The AI chatbot allows individuals to check Aadhaar enrolment centre and track Aadhaar PVC card status.
Steps to check Aadhaar enrolment centre using Aadhaar Mitra
- Step 1: Head to the UIDAI portal.
- Step 2: Click on the Aadhaar Mitra chatbot appearing in the right corner of the UIDAI website.
- Step 3: Click to get started.
- Step 4: Click on ‘locate PEC’ and enter the required details.
The chatbot will prompt the Aadhaar cardholder with nearby enrolment centre details.
