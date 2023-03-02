DigiLocker is a digital repository for individuals to store their government-issued documents, including Aadhaar, driving license, UAN card, and PAN card. The application helps individuals eliminate the use of physical documents and enables sharing of e-documents across government agencies.

Individuals will have to launch the application on their devices and set up their DigiLocker account. The service also allows users to set nominees to their accounts.

Steps to link PAN, Aadhaar to DigiLocker account

Link your Aadhaar, PAN to DigiLocker

Step 1: Download and set up your DigiLocker account.

Step 2: Log in to your DigiLocker account.

Step 3: Click on Aadhaar card appearing on the home page of the application to link your Aadhaar.

Step 4: An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number. Enter the OTP and proceed to submit.

Step 5: Click on PAN verification from the home page of the DigiLocker app.

Step 6: Now, enter your PAN number and name as in the PAN card and click to proceed.

Step 7: Save the documents to your account.

