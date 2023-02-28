Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new security mechanism for fingerprint authentication and spoofing detection.

The two-layer authentication adds checks to validate the authenticity of the fingerprint.

This comes after the authority had announced a new interactive voice response service (IVRS) and an AI-powered chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra.

The UIDAI has confirmed that the new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication is ready for use. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussions and hand-holding of its partners and user agencies.

Also read: Know how to access e-Shram on UMANG app

The AI/ML-based security mechanism, developed in-house, uses a combination of finger minutiae and finger image.

According to a CNBC report, the new security mechanism is expected to benefit sectors such as banking, finance, and telecom, and improve the Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

Also read: Know how to verify your Aadhaar card via QR code and how to check PAN-Aadhaar linking status