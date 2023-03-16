Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI (the Unique Identification Authority of India) has allowed free updation of Aadhaar documents on its portal for three months, till June 14, 2023. However, the service is free only on My Aadhaar portal and will attract a fee of ₹50 at physical Aadhaar centres.

Know how it works;

Step 1: Log on to the MyAadhaar portal.

Step 2: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Click on the ‘document update’ menu. The portal will display the existing details.

Step 4: Continue to proceed if the details are correct.

Step 5: You will now have to choose identity proof and address proof from the dropdown list and upload copies of the same.

The move allows the authority to revalidate the demographic details of the Aadhaar cardholders, especially in cases where Aadhaar was issued ten years back and never got updated.

According to the UIDAI, Aadhaar cardholders can modify their demographic details using the regular online update service or they can visit the nearest Aadhaar centre. In such cases, the normal charges will apply.

This comes after UIDAI introduced a new IVRS system, a new security mechanism for fingerprint authentication, and an AI chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra.

