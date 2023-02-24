BookMyShow, an online ticketing platform, allows customers to transfer booked tickets to their friends.

Earlier, the application allowed users to share tickets within the contact list only as a text message. The recipient will receive a text message. In recent times, QR code-based ticketing platform has revolutionised the entertainment sector.

The platform allows users to transfer the ticket to individuals within the contact list. On acceptance of the transferred ticket, the recipient will also be able to view the QR code and use the same to attend the event.

Know how to transfer and accept ticket transfer

Step 1: Launch the BookMyShow app.

Step 2: Book the desired number of tickets for the film or show you want to attend.

Step 3: Click to view the booking details appearing in the ticket confirmation window.

Step 4: Tap on 'transfer ticket' and select the contact of the individual you want to invite.

You may cancel the transfer request at any time.

The recipient will receive a text message. They will have to open the URL in the text message and accept the transfer to access booking details, including the QR code.

