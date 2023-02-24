Netflix has reduced its subscription costs in over 30 countries in recent weeks, The Wall Street Journal reported. The streaming platform’s price cuts span Middle Eastern countries, including Iran, Libya, Jordan, and Yemen; European countries - Croatia, Slovenia, and Bulgaria; and Latin America.

“We are always exploring ways to improve our members’ experience. We can confirm that we are updating the pricing of our plans in certain countries,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed.

The move will also impact 10 million subscribers in markets, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, a research firm Ampere Analysis said.

The company’s co-CEO Greg Peters hinted in an earnings call in January about potential price changes. The streaming service operates in over 190 countries and territories. The company recently launched paid sharing in countries, including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain, a feature tested in Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, and Latin America.

