Greater Chennai Corporation’s official website allows for the online download of birth and death certificates in a PDF format. This can be printed and verified simultaneously.

These certificates are computer-generated and do not require any Seal/Signature. The registration number is unique to each birth and death.

To download birth certificate online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Greater Chennai Corporation

Go to 'Online Services'

Step 3: Click on ‘Birth and Death’

Step 4: Tap ‘Birth Certificate’

Step 5: Now, enter the date of birth, gender, and the number displayed for verification

Step 6: Click ‘Submit’

Step 7: A list of relevant names will be shown. Find the required profile, and choose 'Print'

Step 8: A PDF copy will be shown in a different tab. Hit the download button on the upper right corner

To download a death certificate, follow steps 1-3. Then, tap ‘Death certificate’. Proceed to enter the date of death, gender, and verification number. Then follow steps 6-8 to download the certificate online.

