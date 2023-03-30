Greater Chennai Corporation’s official website allows for the online download of birth and death certificates in a PDF format. This can be printed and verified simultaneously.
These certificates are computer-generated and do not require any Seal/Signature. The registration number is unique to each birth and death.
To download birth certificate online
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Greater Chennai Corporation
- Step 2: Go to ‘Online Services’
- Step 3: Click on ‘Birth and Death’
- Step 4: Tap ‘Birth Certificate’
- Step 5: Now, enter the date of birth, gender, and the number displayed for verification
- Step 6: Click ‘Submit’
- Step 7: A list of relevant names will be shown. Find the required profile, and choose ‘Print’
- Step 8: A PDF copy will be shown in a different tab. Hit the download button on the upper right corner
To download a death certificate, follow steps 1-3. Then, tap ‘Death certificate’. Proceed to enter the date of death, gender, and verification number. Then follow steps 6-8 to download the certificate online.