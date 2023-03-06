Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)‘s online portal allows users to easily locate its offices in their districts in a few steps. It also lets members view the jurisdiction of a given EPF office.
The feature, known as ‘Locate an Office’, can be used online using EPFO’s official site without any log in.
How to find a nearby provident fund office
- Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website.
- Step 2: On the Home page, click on the ‘Services’ panel
- Step 3: Tap ‘Locate an EPFO office’
- Step 4: Click the ‘Know the EPF office having jurisdiction over an address’ button
- Step 5: From the dropbox given, select State/UT, and District. If prompted, select an applicable pincode/area
- Step 6: Hit the ‘Submit’ button. The closest regional office, along with contact details will be displayed
How to find the jurisdiction of an EPFO office
- Step 1: In the same window, check the ‘Know the jurisdiction of an EPF office’ button
- Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select an office
- Step 3: Hit ‘Submit’. The jurisdiction area will be displayed
