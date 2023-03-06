Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)‘s online portal allows users to easily locate its offices in their districts in a few steps. It also lets members view the jurisdiction of a given EPF office.

The feature, known as ‘Locate an Office’, can be used online using EPFO’s official site without any log in.

How to find a nearby provident fund office

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website.

Step 2: On the Home page, click on the 'Services' panel

Step 3: Tap ‘Locate an EPFO office’

Step 3: Tap 'Locate an EPFO office'

Step 4: Click the 'Know the EPF office having jurisdiction over an address' button

Step 6: Hit the ‘Submit’ button. The closest regional office, along with contact details will be displayed

How to find the jurisdiction of an EPFO office

Step 1: In the same window, check the ‘Know the jurisdiction of an EPF office’ button

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select an office

Step 2: From the dropdown menu, select an office

Step 3: Hit 'Submit'. The jurisdiction area will be displayed

