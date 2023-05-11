Google Chrome’s home page on the desktop can be customised to display any picture or GIFs, and also changed to a chosen colour theme offered by Google.

To customise Google Chrome background with picture

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome browser on lapto/PC

Open the Google Chrome browser on lapto/PC Step 2: On the bottom right corner, click on ‘Customise Chrome’

On the bottom right corner, click on ‘Customise Chrome’ Step 3: Choose any picture of choice from the art collections, or click on ‘Upload from device’ to pick a picture. Users can also choose a theme or colour offered by Google that will change the look of their Chrome

Choose any picture of choice from the art collections, or click on ‘Upload from device’ to pick a picture. Users can also choose a theme or colour offered by Google that will change the look of their Chrome Step 4: Click ‘Done’ to finalise the changes

Also read: How to clear Chrome cache, cookies on Android devices

To use a GIF for background

Users can also make their Google Chrome home background display a GIF (animated picture loop). To do so, while saving the GIF from a website or app, manually change the extension to .PNG. Then, upload the saved GIF from the ‘Upload from device’ option stated above. To fit the home page, make sure that the aspect ratio of the GIF is 16:9 (landscape).

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit