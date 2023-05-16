Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp users can now lock their conversations in a protected folder. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the ‘Chat Lock’ feature will be available to more users on Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, after several users complained about international spam calls, WhatsApp revealed that its AL and ML systems were ramped up to minimise such incidents. The messaging platform has recently announced its WhatsApp smartwatch app on WearOS.

Also read: How to book train ticket on IRCTC using Paytm Postpaid

The Chat Lock feature allows users to lock their chats through a passcode or biometric authentication. If the feature is available to your account, you will see a ‘chat lock’ option within the chat info.

The locked chats will appear in the ‘locked chats’ section and can only be opened using a passcode, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication, WABetaInfo reported. For added privacy, media shared in locked chats isn’t automatically saved to the phone’s gallery.

Also read: Meta fixes Facebook bug that sent automatic friend requests