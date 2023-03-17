Ration cards, issued by the State governments, provide food security to Indian households under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

In all, there are two kinds of ration cards under the NFSA- Priority Households ration cards (PHH) and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

Apply for ration cards in TNPDS

Tamil Nadu residents can easily apply for a ration card in a few simple steps. They are as follows:

Visit the Tamil Nadu Public Distribution System portal.

Under the Smart Card Application Services, click on Apply New Smart Card.

Fill up the form to get new electronic card.

Once done, click on Register to get you name listed with TNPDS.