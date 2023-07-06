Besides Flipkart and Paytm, Amazon has also introduced a travel ticket booking system for flights, trains, buses, and hotels. The service brings a hassle-free experience in a few steps.

Book tickets on Amazon

Open Amazon app. One the above panel, select Travel option

Choose the preferred mode of travel

Enter destination of arrival and departure (eg. Flights)

Select the time and airline

Next, fill in the travel details and proceed to pay

You will get your ticket.