Besides Flipkart and Paytm, Amazon has also introduced a travel ticket booking system for flights, trains, buses, and hotels. The service brings a hassle-free experience in a few steps.

Book tickets on Amazon
  • Open Amazon app. One the above panel, select Travel option
  • Choose the preferred mode of travel
  • Enter destination of arrival and departure (eg. Flights)
  • Select the time and airline
  • Next, fill in the travel details and proceed to pay
  • You will get your ticket.
