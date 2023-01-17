Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Scroll to ‘Ticket Booking’ and select ‘Movie Tickets’

Step 3: Select the city

Step 4: Find the movie of choice and tap ‘Book Now’

Step 5: Select the necessary details (movie time, date, and theatre)

Step 6: Now, click preferred seats and tap ‘Book (no.) tickets’

Step 7: Complete payment through Paytm wallet, UPI linked bank accounts, saved cards, or net banking

To cancel movie tickets booked via Paytm

Step 1: Log in to the Paytm app

Step 2: Tap the three lines on the upper left corner

Step 3: Select ‘Orders and Bookings’

Step 4: Click on ‘Tickets’ and find the movie tickets to be cancelled

Step 5: Tap ‘Cancel’ and submit a cancellation request

