With the latest update of iOS 16, one can prevent iPhone side buttons from hanging up a call, which happened to be the most annoying default setting earlier.

Disable side buttons to end a call

Apple has fixed the call ending with side buttons bug for iPhone 11 and later devices. Here’s how to do it:

Disable side buttons to end call.

Go to Settings app on ‌iPhone‌.

Scroll down to Accessibility.

Under “Physical and Motor” section, select Touch.

Toggle on the switch next to Prevent Lock to End Call.

