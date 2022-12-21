With the latest update of iOS 16, one can prevent iPhone side buttons from hanging up a call, which happened to be the most annoying default setting earlier.
Disable side buttons to end a call
Apple has fixed the call ending with side buttons bug for iPhone 11 and later devices. Here’s how to do it:
- Go to Settings app on iPhone.
- Scroll down to Accessibility.
- Under “Physical and Motor” section, select Touch.
- Toggle on the switch next to Prevent Lock to End Call.
