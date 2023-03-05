Aadhaar card, provided by UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), is an important document for the identity for Indian citizens.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number that holds a person’s identity and curbs impersonation. When registering with Aadhaar, one is provided with a slip that contains the “Enrollment id (EID)“ or Enrollment number.

In case one loses the slip or enrolment number, there are ways to get your Aadhaar number. Here’s how.

Find Aadhaar number without enrolment ID

Visit the Aadhaar portal.

Click on the ‘ My Aadhaar’ tab from the above panel.

Click on ‘ Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID’ under Aadhaar services.

Click on ‘Aadhaar Number’ on the next page and fill in the other required details.

Tap ‘Send OTP’ once you are done filling the details.

Next, you will get the Aadhaar number sent to your mobile number or email ID.

If the mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar card, one can call the 1947 (Toll-free) helpline number for further assistance.

