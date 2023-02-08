Paytm has been one of the most used go-to payment apps when it comes to UPI transactions, payment for gas cylinders, mobile recharge, and other miscellaneous activities.

Likewise, one can also pay out their credit card outstanding bill through Paytm.

Here’s a list of steps one needs to follow to pay off their credit bill

Launch the Paytm app on your device.

Scroll down to ‘ Recharge & Bill Payments ’ section.

’ section. Click on ‘ Credit Card Payment’.

As the next step, enter credit card number and a nickname (which is optional).

Tap ‘Proceed ’ to go ahead.

’ to go ahead. Then enter the bill amount. One can also apply coupons if any available.

Proceed to pay the bill amount by selecting a payment method from the list given.

from the list given. Once done, you are done clearing the credit due.