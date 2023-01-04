UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions surged 7.7 per cent on-month to a high of ₹12.8 lakh crore in December, according to the NPCI data.

Any individual having faced issues while processing a UPI transaction may file a complaint with the NPCI.

Also read: How to retrieve money sent to wrong UPI ID

Here are the issues and nature of transactions NPCI could address

NPCI’s Dispute Redressal Mechanism

As per the NPCI website, customers can raise complaints related to person-to-person transactions and merchant transactions. Kinds of transaction-related issues include:

Money debited but not credited to the beneficiary’s account,

Money was debited but the transaction failed,

Incorrect transfer (money sent to wrong UPI ID),

Transaction timed-out but money debited,

Transaction pending alert; and

Declined transaction.

In addition, customers can report fraudulent transactions.

Also read: How to block Paytm, Google Pay and PhonePe accounts

To file a complaint, go to the NPCI website and head to the UPI section. You can register your complaint under the UPI Dispute Redressal Mechanism division.

