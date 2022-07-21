How to skip ‘suggested posts’ on Instagram

Instagram can be counted among the most popular social media platforms, with its user accounts growing over the years. The social media platform often rolls out new feature updates. The ‘suggested post’ is one of its many features, and at times, when your IG feed is flooded with suggested posts. it can be very annoying.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you skip annoying suggested ‘posts’

When you see a line of ‘suggested’ posts, reels on your IG home feed, you can do these:

Tap on the three dots appearing top right of the post

You will be directed to two options - Why you’re seeing this post, Not interested

Tap on ‘Not Interested’ and you will have a multiple option to choose from as to what you want to do with the post

There’s also an option where you can snooze all suggested posts in feed for 30 days

Screenshot of a suggested post on Instagram