Instagram is rolling out the ability to schedule posts. It allows creators and businesses on the platform to schedule posts within the app, according to Instagram’s @Creators post. The feature will work on Instagram Reels as well.

“Now, professional accounts can schedule Reels, photos, and carousel posts up to 75 days directly from Instagram,” the post said. Reports revealed that the platform has been testing the feature over the last few weeks.

5 steps to schedule post on Instagram

Step 1: Create the desired Instagram post or Reels.

Step 2: Tap the advanced settings menu before sharing the post.

Step 3: Click ‘schedule post.’

Step 4: Select the time and date when you want the post to go live on your feed.

Schedule post on Instagram

Step 5: Now, click on ‘schedule.’

Note that the feature is available only to professional accounts. However, Instagram allows users to convert their private accounts to professional ones.

