Apple Inc’s iPhone users can create a security wall for sensitive apps through Shortcuts after the iOS 16.4 update. This could prove to be an easier alternative than setting up a Screen Limit for apps.

Using the in-built Shortcuts app on iPhone, users can easily lock individual apps.

How to use Shortcuts to lock apps

Step 1: Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone. Make sure the latest iOS updates has been installed

Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone. Make sure the latest iOS updates has been installed Step 2: Click the ‘Automation’ button on the bottom panel

Click the ‘Automation’ button on the bottom panel Step 3: Click the ‘+’ button, then on ‘Create personal automation’

Step 4: Now, scroll down and tap on ‘App’

Step 5: Tick ‘Is Opened’, then select ‘Choose’

Step 6: Select the app(s) to be locked, then click ‘Done’

Select the app(s) to be locked, then click ‘Done’ Step 7: Tap ‘Next’, then click on ‘Add Action’

Step 8: Then, type ‘Lock screen’ in the text field, toggle the button ‘Ask before running’, and press ‘Don’t ask’ to complete the action