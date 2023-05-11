Apple Inc’s iPhone users can create a security wall for sensitive apps through Shortcuts after the iOS 16.4 update. This could prove to be an easier alternative than setting up a Screen Limit for apps.
Using the in-built Shortcuts app on iPhone, users can easily lock individual apps.
How to use Shortcuts to lock apps
- Step 1: Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone. Make sure the latest iOS updates has been installed
- Step 2: Click the ‘Automation’ button on the bottom panel
- Step 3: Click the ‘+’ button, then on ‘Create personal automation’
- Step 4: Now, scroll down and tap on ‘App’
- Step 5: Tick ‘Is Opened’, then select ‘Choose’
- Step 6: Select the app(s) to be locked, then click ‘Done’
- Step 7: Tap ‘Next’, then click on ‘Add Action’
- Step 8: Then, type ‘Lock screen’ in the text field, toggle the button ‘Ask before running’, and press ‘Don’t ask’ to complete the action