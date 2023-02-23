Music streaming app, Spotify, will roll out an “AI DJ in your pocket”, it announced in a blog post on Wednesday. First rolling out in beta, the new feature will deliver a curated lineup of music. It will also give commentary around songs and artists in a “stunningly realistic voice,” it said.

Spotify noted that the DJ uses its personalisation technology to give listeners music recommendations, based on their likes. The feature uses generative AI, through OpenAI technology- the company behind ChatGPT.

Spotify’s AI DJ

According to the post, the AI DJ will sort through a user’s latest listens, take a look back at old favourites, and review what they enjoy. It will then deliver a stream of curated songs, constantly refreshing based on feedback.

Listeners will also have the option to ‘switch it up’ if they are not satisfied with the curation. “The more you listen and tell the DJ what you like (and don’t like!), the better its recommendations get,” Spotify stated.

The DJ feature has begun rolling out in English for Spotify Premium users in the U.S. and Canada.

Where to find Spotify AI DJ, when it rolls out for all users

Step 1: Open the Spotify mobile app on iOS or Android

Step 2: Go the Music Feed

Step 3: Tap ‘Play on DJ card’

Step 4: Hit the DJ button at the bottom right of the screen to shuffle genres, artists and moods