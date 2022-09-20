Lost your PAN card? Here’s how to request for reprint

Have you misplaced your original PAN card? The Income Tax Department allows you to request a reprint of your PAN card online.

Step 1: Go to the TIN-NSDL portal

Step 2: Select ‘Apply for PAN Online’ under ‘Online PAN Services.’

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the link provided under the head ‘Reprint of PAN Card.’

Step 4: A tab ‘Request for Reprint of PAN card’ opens.

Enter the details required, including PAN number, date of birth and Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and submit the application.

Step 6: Validate the application by entering the OTP received. An individual is charged ₹50 for dispatch of the duplicate PAN card within India and ₹959 outside India.

Step 7: Make the payment and save the acknowledgement popping up on your screen.

According to the website, PAN applicants can request for reprint only when there is no change required in the data. A new card bearing the same PAN details will be issued.