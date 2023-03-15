UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is an application launched under the Digital India program to access Central and State government services.

Individuals can access certain services offered by the Indian Railways using the UMANG app on their smartphones.

Here’s the list of services provided by Indian Railways on UMANG;
  • Check PNR status
  • Check train schedule
  • Search for trains
  • Live station details
  • Seat availability and ticket fare
  • Check for cancelled trains
  • Rescheduled trains; and
  • Current status of trains

Know how to access Indian Railways services on UMANG

Step 1: Launch the UMANG app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the UMANG AI chatbot appearing at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘Indian Railways’ option available under the quick links section.

Step 4: The chatbot will now list Indian Railways-related services offered by UMANG. You will have to click on one service and provide the necessary details.

Indian Railways services on UMANG

For instance, click on the function to check PNR status and enter the ten-digit PNR number.

The chatbot will then display the relevant information.

