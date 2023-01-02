Paytm provides credit to postpaid clients to cover their bills, make purchases, and recharge Paytm. Here’s how to activate Paytm Postpaid in seven simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Paytm application.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Paytm Postpaid’ icon.

Step 3: Fill in the details, including PAN number, date of birth, and email address.

Step 4: Click to activate.

Step 5: You will then need to take a selfie to complete the KYC procedure.

Step 6: Enter the Aadhaar number for verification and complete the OTP verification.

Step 7: Confirm the details and activate Paytm Postpaid.

