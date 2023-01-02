Paytm provides credit to postpaid clients to cover their bills, make purchases, and recharge Paytm. Here’s how to activate Paytm Postpaid in seven simple steps:
Step 1: Open the Paytm application.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Paytm Postpaid’ icon.
Step 3: Fill in the details, including PAN number, date of birth, and email address.
Step 4: Click to activate.
Also read: How to check live train status, PNR status on Paytm
Step 5: You will then need to take a selfie to complete the KYC procedure.
Step 6: Enter the Aadhaar number for verification and complete the OTP verification.
Step 7: Confirm the details and activate Paytm Postpaid.
Also read: How to link PAN with Aadhaar