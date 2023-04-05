Paytm allows users to access certain government-provided services, including blood bank services, PMJAY health cover, and DigiLocker, along with the ability to pay utility bills and process fund transfers. The payment aggregator platform recently launched its Paytm UPI Lite and has recovered over 10 million UPI Lite transactions since the launch on March 17, 2023. UPI Lite, designed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), was first launched by the RBI in September 2022.

Steps to access PMJAY health cover on Paytm

Step 1: Head to the Paytm app.

Step 2: Scroll down to select ‘government services.’

Step 3: Now, select ‘PMJAY’ from the pop-up menu.

Paytm app allows individuals to check eligibility for the scheme, locate private and public empaneled hospitals under the scheme and reach out to the helpline.

Step 4: Click to locate hospitals.

Step 5: Select the state, district and mention the healthcare service from the ‘speciality’ section below.

The app will show hospitals providing services under the scheme.

