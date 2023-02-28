Snapchat has announced a new chatbot called My AI, powered by the latest OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The chatbot will be pinned to the chat tab above the conversations. Snapchat further noted that the chatbot is designed to avoid harmful and misleading topics.

The company said that the feature will initially roll out to Snapchat Plus subscribers. The subscription is priced at $3.99 per month. Users can name their bot and customise the wallpaper of the chat.

The AI is trained with a unique voice and can answer any Trivia question, a TechCrunch report said.

“My AI can recommend birthday gift ideas, plan a hiking trip for a long weekend, suggest a recipe for dinner, or even write a haiku,” the company said in its statement. The conversations with My AI will be stored and may be reviewed to improve the service.

