Starting as a photo-sharing app, Instagram has slowly shifted towards publishing video content. In July last year, Instagram head Adam Mossei said while the platform will continue to support photos, it will become more video-focused over time. He also confirmed that Instagram overfocused on videos and Reels in 2022 while addressing a Q&A session in January 2023.

The platform has also introduced quiet mode to turn off notifications and send an auto-reply. Browsing through the app as it preloads video content, including Reels, may consume more data.

Here’s how to enable data saver on Instagram

Step 1: Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the profile icon and head to the app settings.

Step 3: Head to ‘account’ menu.

Step 4: Click on the ‘mobile data use’ option.

Step 5: Enable the data saver settings.

Note: It will prevent the app from preloading video content while using the app, thereby saving mobile data consumption.

The platform has added a series of features to its creator marketplace. It has extended access to part of its creator marketplace via API for brands to discover and collaborate with creators on a third-party creator marketing platform. Instagram is also expanding its access to brand agencies.

