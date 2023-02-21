Twitter recently announced that text message two-factor authentication (2FA) will be put behind a paywall. Only Twitter Blue subscribers will have access to SMS 2FA from March 20, 2023.
Non-Twitter Blue users were also notified to remove text message two-factor authentication by March 19 to avoid losing access to Twitter.
Twitter will disable 2FA completely unless non-Blue users do not add a new authentication method. To avoid this, users can either use security key or an authentication app to add a layer of protection for their accounts.
While a security key requires users to purchase paid, physical hardware to be connected to a device, enabling an authentication app such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator can be done in a few simple steps.
How to link authentication app to Twitter
Step 1: Download an authentication app onto a mobile phone
Step 2: Open Twitter on web browser
Step 3: On the left side of the Home page, select the three dots (‘More’)
Step 4: Tap ‘Settings and Support’, then click ‘Settings and Privacy’
Step 5: Click ‘Security and account access,’ then go to ‘Two-factor authentication’
Step 6: Check ‘Authentication App’, and enter password or email if prompted
Step 7: Hit ‘Get Started’ to get a QR code on screen
Step 8: Open authentication app, select app’s QR code scanner, and scan the Twitter code
Step 9: After linking, click ‘Next’ in Twitter, and enter the code that the app generates
Step 10: Select ‘Confirm’, and save the backup code Twitter generates in case access to phone or app is lost
