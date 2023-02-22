Aadhaar card holders can enable verification of their phone number and email address online in a few simple steps. For this purpose, users need to go to the official UIDAI site, https://uidai.gov.in/
To enable verification of phone number/email
Step 1: Select language preference for the UIDAI site
Step 2: On the top panel, tap ‘My Aadhaar’
Step 3: Under ‘Aadhaar Services,’ select ‘Verify Email/mobile number’
Step 4: In the next screen that appears, check either ‘verify mobile number’ or ‘verify email address’
Step 5: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number and registered mobile number/email, and security code shown (Captcha)
Step 6: Tap ‘Send OTP’. OTP will be sent to entered number/mail
Step 7: Type in OTP to complete verification
