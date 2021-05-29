IBS Soft’s solution to help LATAM Airlines manage loyalty programmes under single platform

The iFly Loyalty platform from IBS Software will help LATAM Airlines Group’s frequent flyer base of 80 million members earn and burn their miles and points across thousands of programme partners across the globe.

IBS Software, a leading SaaS technology provider for the travel industry, which is based here, had earlier announced that it has reached an agreement with LATAM Airlines Group to implement iFly Loyalty, enabling the airline to manage its loyalty programmes under LATAM Pass from a single modern platform.

The platform is designed to help airlines anticipate traveller behaviour by giving them the ability to turn data into actionable insights, a company spokesman said here.

Changing behavioural trends

It capitalises on changing behaviour patterns by delivering the power to quickly reconfigure and adjust offerings as needs change, rather than rely on time-intensive and resource-intensive customisation.

LATAM will also move away from a traditional, outdated and costly data centre infrastructure.

Upon completion of the transformation, IBS Software’s cloud-native iFly Loyalty platform will power the entire technology stack that drives LATAM’s loyalty business.

It will enable LATAM Pass to easily service the frequent flyer’s demand for innovation across multiple channels. Not only will it allow flexibility, the programme features will be such that they can be easily adjusted according to changing customer needs and industry fluctuations.

It will also support innovative partnerships, faster problem solving and deeper integration with other channels and airline systems, the spokesman said.

Digital transformation process

Ralph Piket, Vice-President, LATAM Pass, said the airline works to improve the customer travel experience. “The agreement with IBS Software will allow us to accelerate our digital transformation processes and provide a faster and more efficient service to our passengers.”

Marcus Puffer, Vice-President and Head of Loyalty Management Solutions, IBS Software, said the company was helping some of the world’s biggest airlines navigate their way out of this crisis.

“By working together with LATAM Airlines to move LATAM Pass to the iFly Loyalty platform, we will jointly complete a significant milestone to evolve LATAM’s loyalty businesses into a significant contributor to the commercial recovery,” Puffer said.