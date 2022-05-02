IIT-H’s MIMO tech promises cell network coverage for 5G, 6G deployments

The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) has demonstrated the Extreme Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output), a key technology that is being considered for 5G-advanced and 6G deployments.

Extreme massive MIMO refers to next-generation technology that uses very large antenna arrays.

“Using multiple antennas at the base station, massive MIMO increases the coverage and capacity of cellular networks. This technology has become mainstream and is now an integral part of 5G,” Prof Kiran Kuchi, Dean (Research and Development) of IIT-Hyderabad, has said.

Pilot study

The IIT-H developed an experimental research prototype to discover achievable performance limits. The first set of pilots conducted using 192 antennas and 48 radio frequency chains showed that up to 24-36 users could be served in the same spectrum.

“This is a three-fold improvement over the 5G massive MIMO technology, designed to support 12 simultaneous users,” he said.

For cellular operators and users, this technology offers immense benefits. The cell phone users will experience high-quality voice and video delivery in crowded areas like airports, malls and railway stations.

For cellular operators, it helps in offering broadband wireless Internet in rural households, dynamic steering of the cell site beams to reduce coverage holes in urban as well as rural areas, he said.