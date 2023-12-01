Iluzia Lab at Government Cyberpark, Kozhikode, has opened the metaverse classroom for virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality training.

The initiative is in collaboration with the software training wing of Lilac Infotech, which is also in government Cyberpark. A MoU was signed by CEOs of both the companies.

The vocational course offers 100 per cent job placement for enrolled students. Iluzia lab is partnered with ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) of the Kerala government for virtual reality training.

“A great number of job opportunities are created in all sectors, including education, business, tourism, medical, and construction, due to the revolutionary changes brought about by innovative technologies and AI. Iluzia has already introduced the world’s first metaverse classroom and AI-integrated training labs. This production experience will help students gain the industry exposure needed for their learning. The new course in VR-AR-MR training aims to enable students and job seekers alike to find the right fit in desired companies,” said Noufal P, Founder, and CEO of Iluzia Lab.

“Software Campus has proven its track record by offering competitive training programmes to secure jobs in multinational companies. This is our first virtual reality metaverse training in India, in association with Iluzia lab,” said Shafi Bin Meeran, Co-founder and CEO of Lilac Infotech.

