Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is changing the way patients are treated in the global healthcare business.

AI-ML is used not only in areas of precision medicine and disease detection, but also has the potential to enhance coordination of care via the automation of processes, personalisation of treatment regimens and optimisation of service delivery.

AI in the healthcare industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43 per cent and cross $27 billion by 2025.

Indian tech-enabled firms serving the US and European healthcare markets are leading from the front in using AI technologies such as Computer Vision and ML right from pathology to patient-care journey.

Also read Accenture to acquire Industrial AI company Flutura

Gaurav Jain, Senior VP-Clinical Support Solutions, IKS Health, said virtual clinical support enables patient engagement, reduces after-hours documentation for physicians, gives the clinical team more time for patient engagement and ensures safer and more efficient care.

“We are helping create a patient-centric, physician-led delivery model where patients get personalised care experience, managed by their physicians,” he said.

IKS Health is a provider enablement platform that enables healthcare enterprises in the US to deliver better, safer and more efficient care at scale. IKS helps such organisations perform more effectively for better clinical, financial and organisational outcomes.

Apart from helping in storing large data and assisting healthcare professionals while operating a patient, these new tools of AI-ML are also found useful in delivering good customer service to patients, as per the management of such Indian firms.

Meta-learning, natural language processing and conversational AI have enabled smart virtual assistants to have more natural and compassionate conversations with patients. Personalised care that drives patient centricity has emerged as one of the vital aspects of the patient-care journey, echo other experts in this business.