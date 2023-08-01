Following the inauguration of new facilities at Infopark Kochi in May, Infopark Thrissur is all set to throw open the third floor of its Indeevaram Complex.

This is expected to attract more IT/ITES companies to set up shop at the complex.

The additional 35,000 sq ft built-up space contains 20 plug-and-play offices in various sizes. Almost half of the new offices have been booked by foreign export-based companies.

The new facilities will generate an additional 647 direct job opportunities, besides indirect employment as well. The ground-plus-seven-floor Indeevaram Complex is set to begin work on the construction of plug-and-play offices on its fourth floor commence soon.

The new offices and facilities at Infopark Thrissur will be a valuable addition to Kerala’s achievements in the field of IT, said Susanth Kurunthil, CEO of Infopark. “Infopark aims to generate more employment opportunities, IT exports and set an environment for companies to grow to attract international attention. The development of Infopark Thrissur is similar to Infopark’s main hub in Kochi. Koratty’s strategic location has the potential to attract more companies to Infopark Thrissur in coming years,” he added.

Since its inception in 2009, Infopark Thrissur has been gaining attention for its lush green campus. At present, 50 companies and more than 2,000 employees work out of Infopark Thrissur. Apart from Indeevaram complex, which is in the special economic zone, the lush green campus consists of nine villas in domestic tariff areas.