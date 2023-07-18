Infosys announced the successful completion of the foundation phase of a major digital program for Australia-based Bendigo and Adelaide Bank. Collaborating with Microsoft, the program consolidated multiple legacy document management systems into a single enterprise document management system (EDMS) to enhance customer service.

The new platform, built with Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings and Microsoft’s SharePoint Online, facilitates data democratisation, streamlined document storage, and improved collaboration across the bank. This move aligns with the bank’s commitment to leverage data for better customer outcomes and strengthens data governance.

The cloud-based platform also provides a better employee experience by defining security groups and managing permission levels to meet audit and compliance requirements. Automation of the data migration process reduced operational overheads, while modern user interfaces and enhanced functionalities in the upgraded SharePoint experience benefit bankers. The consolidation of 15 million documents from disparate systems significantly improved document store security and privacy.

Infosys’s share price went up to 0.76 per cent by ₹1,433.55 at 09:39 a.m. on BSE.

