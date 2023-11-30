NR Narayana Murthy, founder of Infosys and one of India’s top tech leaders, said that in an age of fast evolving disruptive technologies, the only insurance to keep companies growing is to develop in people a mindset that seeks to constantly innovate.

During a fireside chat at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath queried Murthy on the threat posed by artificial intelligence (AI), ChatGPT and large language models (LLMs) to companies like Infosys — service exporters to the western world — and how they would transition to the world of tomorrow.

Murthy, in his reply, described the human mind as the most flexible and powerful instrument in existence. “We have started from the invention of the wheel to ChatGPT today. It has been a journey of asking questions as to how can we use technology to make our lives better, more productive, reduce the cost of tech, make it all-pervasive, enhance transparency and efficiency.”

All of this owes to either invention that happens once in a while or innovation that happens on a continuous basis, he said. “The only insurance for any company for its survival, growth and success is the ability to create a mindset in the organisation that constantly innovates and see how we can improve our productivity, quality, reduce the cost, new methods by which we can make the lives of citizens better,” he said.

Further, he noted that as long as CEOs encourage such thinking among employees, one needn’t worry about ChatGPT and LLMs as they don’t matter. Machine learning or deep learning, or whatever else may come and go, but we will be able to leverage them for the betterment of companies, individuals and the country, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit