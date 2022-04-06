Insufficient tech investment could hinder operations: Study

Heads of operations in many organisations have stated that insufficient investments in technology could adversely impact the effectiveness of their departments, according to a new research by Pegasystems Inc.

About 50 per cent of the respondents felt that operations did not get the investment needed to be truly effective.

“This is despite the fact that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) feel that additional investment in technology would have a significant transformational impact in both the efficiency and effectiveness of operations teams,” according to the findings of the research conducted by iResearch.

“The next three to five years will be a period of significant change for everyone working in operations teams, with every person on the team asked to adapt the way they work in one way or another,” Eva Krauss, Vice-President (Strategy and transformation) of Pegasystems, said.

The study surveyed operations heads in 10 countries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region for their views on the likely trends in operations over the next five years.

About 73 per cent of the respondents said that the ability to keep up to date with the latest technologies will be key over the next five years.

Shape of things to come

The research foresees a shift towards ubiquitous automation in the next five years.

About 71 per cent of respondents felt that the automation of routine administrative and IT tasks will have either a ‘big or transformational’ impact on the operations function over the next five years.

Hybrid model

While many consultants and technologists have predicted that the future of the operations function is ‘zero operations’, in which everything is automated, respondents in this research indicated that a hybrid model, with a mixture of automation and in-person, seems the most likely.

The rise of automation and hybrid operations functions will see a greater number of operations specialists, the research points out.