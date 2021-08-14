Jury awards Optis $300 million in second patent trial against Apple

A US jury on Friday awarded OptisWireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhonemaker Apple Inc.

A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded $506 million in damages, but US District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, vacated that award in April and ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages.

In a statement, Apple said: "Optis makes no products and its sole business is to sue companies using patents they accumulate.We will continue to defend against their attempts to extractunreasonable payments for patents they acquire."