Leeye-t Techno Hub opens office in Cyberpark Kozhikode

Leeye-t Techno Hub has opened its unit in Cyberpark Kozhikode, seeking to bring revolutionary changes in fashion design in Kerala.

The software firm, which operates under EYE-T and OOPACKS, will provide solutions to small-scale and large-scale industries.

The company will use OOPACKS trademark as the world’s first online tailors’ gateway. Individuals or firms can install this app, Shafeeque Parakulath, the director of the company, said.

Years of research behind app

As the next step, the app will help take stitching measurements with the use of one’s own camera. The garment will be done by any tailor registered with the app. The stitched clothes will be couriered to the consumer. As many as 10,000 tailors in Kerala have expressed interest in registering with the app, he said

The app has been an outcome of eight years of research across several countries, he said.

EYE-T has been doing similar software development in West Asia since 2014. “We will be targeting the European region as well,” he said, adding that Leeye-t will be fully operational at Cyberpark in a couple of months.

Leyee-t becomes the sixth firm to be inducted into Cyberpark Kozhikode in the ongoing financial year amid a Covid-induced crisis.