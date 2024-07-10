Medtronic, an Ireland-headquartered medical technology company, has announced an investment of $60 million to expand its Global IT Centre, which was launched here on Wednesday.

Also read: Medtronic India appoints Mandeep Singh Kumar as the new MD

The investments would be rolled out over the next three to five years and would create 300 new jobs. The centre would work on technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms and AI/ML, leveraging the talent pool in the country.

“Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here,” D Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s Minister for IT, said.

He said the government would continue to promote the growth of the medical technology sector in the State.

Medtronic’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, Rashmi Kumar, said that the launch of the centre reflected the company’s commitment to the Indian market and would help it impact more patient lives

“India offers one of the best talent pools. We look forward to leveraging the skillsets to support the growth of healthcare technology,” Rashmi said.