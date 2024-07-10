Medtronic, an Ireland-headquartered medical technology company, has announced an investment of $60 million to expand its Global IT Centre, which was launched here on Wednesday.
The investments would be rolled out over the next three to five years and would create 300 new jobs. The centre would work on technologies such as Cloud Engineering, Data Platforms and AI/ML, leveraging the talent pool in the country.
“Reputed firms like Medtronic choosing to double down on their existing investments in Telangana underscores the vibrant innovation ecosystem that is being nurtured here,” D Sridhar Babu, Telangana’s Minister for IT, said.
He said the government would continue to promote the growth of the medical technology sector in the State.
Medtronic’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Information Officer, Rashmi Kumar, said that the launch of the centre reflected the company’s commitment to the Indian market and would help it impact more patient lives
“India offers one of the best talent pools. We look forward to leveraging the skillsets to support the growth of healthcare technology,” Rashmi said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.