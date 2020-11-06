Microsoft adds Hindi support to its Text Analytics Service

Microsoft has announced that it will be enabling support for Hindi within its Text Analytics service.

The Text Analytics service powered by Microsoft Azure is part of the Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services.

One use case highlighted by the tech giant is for sentiment analysis.

Sentiment analysis currently supports more than 20 languages, including Hindi.

It enables the service to analyse content in Hindi, using Natural Language Processing (NLP) for text mining and text analysis.

The Text Analytics service can be used for any textual / audio input or feedback in combination with Azure Speech-to-Text service. With the addition of Hindi, businesses can now conduct Sentiment Analysis for the language.

“Using this service, organisations can find out what people think of their brand or topic as this enables analysing Hindi text for clues about positive, neutral, or negative sentiment,” Microsoft explained in an official release.

Sundar Srinivasan - General Manager - AI & Search – Microsoft India, said, “We are helping brands break language barriers and reach out to Hindi-speaking customers to understand the customers’ sentiment about their products, services, and broaden their user feedback reach.”

The functionality provided by Text Analytics also includes opinion mining, key phrase extraction, language detection, named entity recognition, and PII detection.

Apart from Hindi, the Microsoft Text Analytics API service also supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian (Bokmål), Danish, Finnish, Polish, Greek, Russian, Chinese (traditional), Chinese (simplified), Japanese, Korean, and Turkish.