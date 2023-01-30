Have you linked your PAN with the Aadhaar card?

According to the Income Tax Department, if the PAN is not linked with Aadhaar before March 31, 2023, it will become inoperative — meaning the PAN holders will no longer be able to use their ten-digit alphanumeric number.

Step-by-step guide to check Aadhaar linking status

Step 1: Head to the Income Tax Department portal.

Step 2: Click on the ‘link Aadhaar status’ option available under the quick links tab.

Step 3: Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details and click to verify.

Alternative method

Step 1: Click on the UTI PAN service portal link.

Step 2: Enter your PAN number and date of birth.

Step 3: Click to submit.

