Microsoft is getting a slew of new features, including the ability to launch instant polls in the meeting, the ability to see up to 49 videos on a screen, blocking group chats from unknown sources, and screen pop for incoming PSTN calls.

“Microsoft Teams meetings currently supports a maximum of nine videos on the screen by default in the gallery view. To see more than nine videos, users have to manually select the large gallery view,” the company said.

“With this update, users will be able to automatically see up to 49 videos (7x7) on their screen by default without explicit action. The actual number of videos seen by a user will depend on hardware/device capabilities,” Microsoft added.

Teams users can schedule messages and start a Teams Chat with distribution groups, mail-enabled security groups, and Office 365 Groups. Users can also view search message results to view the entire chat conversation history. They can catch up with their unread chat message notifications by turning on the unread toggle button in their activity feed panel. Alternatively, users will also be able to turn off the unread toggle to view both read and unread notifications.

The application displays will support hot desking in portrait mode for employees to reserve flexible workspaces in an office space.

