Facebook provides various privacy settings enabling users to control who can see their profile and posts. Users can access the privacy settings via settings and edit them. The options available include public, friends, specific friends, and only me.

According to a How-To Geek report, individuals can stop their Facebook accounts from surfacing on search engines such as Google and Yahoo.

Step 1: Go to the privacy settings under the settings & privacy menu of your Facebook account.

Step 2: Scroll to the sub-section: How people can find and contact you

Step 3: Edit the option under ‘do you want search engines outside of Facebook to link to your profile.’

Step 4: Turn the settings off so that the search engines will stop linking your account.

However, your profile can be found through Facebook search.

