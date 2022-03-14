Microsoft brings redesigned Office.com to business and education clients

Microsoft has announced that it has rolled out its redesigned Office.com portal to business and education customers, along with the Office app for Windows 10 and 11.

Microsoft introduced the revamp back at Ignite 2021, and it initiated rolling out last month with new Home, My Content, and Create pages.

“We designed Office.com and the parallel Office app for Windows to be the hub for your content – a place where you can get to all your files and documents, understand what needs your attention, and easily start creating content,” the Office team said.

Features

The redesigned home screen of Office.com has a recommended section and a quick access section. It helps the user to locate files that were recently opened or edited. The customized filters also enable the users to locate specific files.

My Content pane, on the left side of the menu, helps the user to find all work-related content in the cloud and local storage that includes email attachments.

Users can access all Office apps — such as a Word document and PowerPoint presentation — via Create pane. The users will also see recommended templates for various types of content.

The company is also working on introducing similar features to personal Microsoft account users (non-affiliated with work or school). According to the team, the company will share more updates in the coming months.