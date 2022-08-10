Microsoft celebrates OneDrive on its 15th anniversary with a redesign

Microsoft is marking the 15th anniversary of OneDrive with a new landing page. The tech giant first launched its cloud storage in August 2007, Microsoft said in its statement.
According to The Verge, users will be directed to a new Home page before they land on the My files tab when opening OneDrive. The home page will consist of a list of files organised in the order of user access. Users would be able to filter and locate documents — Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF — and add shared folders to OneDrive for easy access within Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft has introduced a new ‘activity’ column to the right of the ‘owner’ file field, which alerts users when someone leaves a comment, mentions another user and assigns tasks within a shared document. The tech giant is adding a new Quick access section where users can find and pin the most frequently accessed spaces.
However, Microsoft said the modifications are not live at present and will be available in the coming months. “The new landing experience on OneDrive for web will roll out to OneDrive for work and school users,” Microsoft added.
OneDrive mobile app users in Australia will get a photo story feature. However, The Verge reported that the feature is not reaching users in the US and other regions until later this year.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.