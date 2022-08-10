Microsoft celebrates OneDrive on its 15th anniversary with a redesign

Microsoft is marking the 15th anniversary of OneDrive with a new landing page. The tech giant first launched its cloud storage in August 2007, Microsoft said in its statement.

Happy 15th anniversary, #OneDrive! 🎉 Special thank you to our users—from tackling a big project at work or school, planning an event, or connecting with friends and family through photos and video. To celebrate, we've got some surprises for you! https://t.co/IK7ljH1FZppic.twitter.com/t7T3NfSGZg — Microsoft 365 (@Microsoft365) August 9, 2022

According to The Verge, users will be directed to a new Home page before they land on the My files tab when opening OneDrive. The home page will consist of a list of files organised in the order of user access. Users would be able to filter and locate documents — Word, Excel, PowerPoint and PDF — and add shared folders to OneDrive for easy access within Microsoft Teams.

Shared folders on OneDrive for quick access

Document sharing experience across Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has introduced a new ‘activity’ column to the right of the ‘owner’ file field, which alerts users when someone leaves a comment, mentions another user and assigns tasks within a shared document. The tech giant is adding a new Quick access section where users can find and pin the most frequently accessed spaces.

However, Microsoft said the modifications are not live at present and will be available in the coming months. “The new landing experience on OneDrive for web will roll out to OneDrive for work and school users,” Microsoft added.

OneDrive mobile app users in Australia will get a photo story feature. However, The Verge reported that the feature is not reaching users in the US and other regions until later this year.

OneDrive Photo Story feature