Microsoft enhances Android gaming in Windows 11

Microsoft launched a new Windows Subsystem for Android gamers. The new version is available for all Windows Insider Program, and upgrades to the 2206.40000.15.0 version.

The update is focused on a smooth gaming experience — directional movement of WASD keys, gamepad compatibility, joysticks and easy gesture controls in tablets and smartphones. It has also improved improved scrolling, networking, graphics, and VPN support.

Here’s the list of features brought by the updated version:

The boy play with computer and consol racing game. boy holds in his hand the game console. | Photo Credit: by sonmez

Gamepad usage in games.

Aim with arrow keys in the game.

Slide in games with arrow keys.

Scroll smoothly.

Improved network.

Window size defaulted to a minimum of 220dp.

Improved notification bar when unsupported VPN is detected.

Updated gestures to view/save diagnostic data in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app.

Security updates.

Reliability fixes, with improvements to diagnostic size.

Improved and clear graphics.

Microsoft’s Windows 11 update for Android gaming is currently available to testers in the US, and plans to expand to France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK, by the year end. The latest version can be downloaded from Microsoft Store.

The only drawback reported to date is networking. Few VPNs may not support the advanced networking features in the Windows Subsystem for Android. Some of the popular PC games are LEGO Star Wars, V Rising, MultiVersus, and As Dusk Falls.