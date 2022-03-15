Microsoft is making Windows 11 search interface faster

Microsoft recently announced the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 to the Dev Channel for Windows Insiders. The build 22572 includes a bunch of fixes and enhancements, an updated search interface, and a new Microsoft Family app.

Microsoft will be rolling out a new search feature to the Insider's program. The feature called 'search highlights' is positioned in the taskbar. It will push trending moments in the world and the workspace.

Microsoft will not enable the new feature to all Insiders at first. The company is awaiting to hear users’ feedback before launching a wider distribution.

The other updates of build 22572 include print queue, quick assist, and other bug fixes and QOL improvements. It also has a new Microsoft Family Safety app that lets users customise and configure Microsoft Family groups. According to a blog post by Microsoft, Windows Insiders who are on Windows 11 Pro can go to settings and download the Microsoft Family app from the Store. Clipchamp — the new video editor app — is now pre-loaded on Windows 11.

It is unclear whether the updates will be made available to users who are not part of the Microsoft Insider program.