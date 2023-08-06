Microsoft has announced that it ceased support for Cortana in Windows as a standalone app starting August 2023. “We are making some changes to Windows that will impact users of the Cortana app,” the tech giant said in a blog post. The tech giant is focusing on innovating and using AI to improvise its services.

The development only impacts Cortana in Windows, meaning that the assistant will continue to be available in Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams rooms. Microsoft further said that users can still access productivity features in Windows and Edge, which have increased artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Microsoft pointed out some Cortana alternatives like Windows 11 voice access, which lets users control their PC with voice commands, the new AI-powered Bing, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Windows Copilot, providing centralised AI assistance for Windows users.

Windows Copilot preview for Windows 11 launched in June. Together, with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, Microsoft said that users can focus on bringing their ideas to life, completing complex projects, and collaborating instead of spending energy finding, launching, and working across multiple applications.

